MUMBAI, Sept 3 Wheat futures in India, the world's second-largest producer after China, fell sharply on Monday and are likely to fall further this week on expectations that the government could release additional wheat from its warehouses to ease shortages in spot markets.

India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on Aug. 1 were 47.5 million tonnes, over three times the official target of 17.1 million tonnes for the quarter ending September.

"Millers have made various representations to the food ministry seeking additional supplies from the government warehouses, and the minister has agreed to it," said Dinesh Bhootda, president of the Chhattisgarh Roller Flour Mills Association.

Wheat futures should come down this week as additional supplies from government warehouses are likely to hit the market by the weekend, Bhootda said.

The government is likely to release around 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from its warehouses for sale in the open market, traders said.

Most millers in India stayed away from the market during the arrival season, expecting a fall in prices after the end of the government's buying programme.

However, higher buying by government agencies left little wheat for others, and after the end of the arrival season mills were scrambling to secure supplies, thus pushing the prices up in local markets.

The key October wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2.38 percent at 1,517 rupees per 100 kg.

In the Delhi spot market, wheat fell 41 rupees to 1,559 rupees per 100 kg.

The U.S. wheat prices on Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell more than 1 percent on Friday to post their biggest loss in a week in reaction to bearish news that Russia said it will not limit grain exports. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)