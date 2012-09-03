MUMBAI, Sept 3 Wheat futures in India, the
world's second-largest producer after China, fell sharply on
Monday and are likely to fall further this week on expectations
that the government could release additional wheat from its
warehouses to ease shortages in spot markets.
India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on Aug. 1 were
47.5 million tonnes, over three times the official target of
17.1 million tonnes for the quarter ending September.
"Millers have made various representations to the food
ministry seeking additional supplies from the government
warehouses, and the minister has agreed to it," said Dinesh
Bhootda, president of the Chhattisgarh Roller Flour Mills
Association.
Wheat futures should come down this week as additional
supplies from government warehouses are likely to hit the market
by the weekend, Bhootda said.
The government is likely to release around 1.5 million
tonnes of wheat from its warehouses for sale in the open market,
traders said.
Most millers in India stayed away from the market during the
arrival season, expecting a fall in prices after the end of the
government's buying programme.
However, higher buying by government agencies left little
wheat for others, and after the end of the arrival season mills
were scrambling to secure supplies, thus pushing the prices up
in local markets.
The key October wheat contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2.38
percent at 1,517 rupees per 100 kg.
In the Delhi spot market, wheat fell 41 rupees to 1,559
rupees per 100 kg.
The U.S. wheat prices on Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell
more than 1 percent on Friday to post their biggest loss in a
week in reaction to bearish news that Russia said it will not
limit grain exports.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)