MUMBAI, Sept 3 India has decided to make available 1.3 million tonnes of additional wheat for open sale in September and October to ease shortages in spot markets, food ministry sources said on Monday, in a move that is likely to weigh on domestic prices.

Millers can now request supplies amounting to up to 1.3 million tonnes out of a total of 3 million tonnes agreed by ministers in July. Until now, only 1.3 million tonnes of that had been released.

"A big delegation of around 150 millers today met the food minister, and he assured (them) the government will take all necessary steps to ensure adequate wheat supplies to mills," said R.K. Garg, president of the Roller Flour Millers Federation of India.

India, the world's second-largest producer of wheat after China, is sitting on huge wheat stocks after several bumper harvests. Inventories at government warehouses reached of 47.5 million tonnes on Aug. 1, more than three times the official target.

New Delhi has even allowed wheat exports of 2 million tonnes to trim the bulging stocks and has been selling parcels through tenders by its state-run traders.

Traders said the prospect that supplies would go the domestic market in the forthcoming festival season in September and October pushed wheat futures down sharply on Monday and that prices could fall further this week.

The October wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 2.38 percent at 1,517 rupees ($27.27) per 100 kg on Monday.

In the Delhi spot market, wheat fell 41 rupees to 1,559 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 55.6250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jane Baird)