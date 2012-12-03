MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian wheat futures are likely to rise marginally this week on lower supplies in spot market amid strong demand from exporters though prospects of bumper harvest in the on-going winter season could cap gains.

However, the key December contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell on Monday on profit-taking after rising over 1.5 percent in the previous three sessions.

Last week, wheat futures moved into backwardation as demand fell with the end of festive season and as the government's announcement to sell an additional 6.5 million tonnes to bulk users dampened the sentiment in futures market.

"Supplies in spot markets are low due to the lean season and exporters are buying aggressively. Government has announced to supply additional wheat but bureaucratic hurdles could delay supplies, and this is supporting prices," said Ajay Goyal, managing director with Shivaji Mills in Mumbai.

Supplies from the government warehouses will take nearly a month to reach spot markets and till then buying by exporters to meet overseas demand could support wheat prices, traders said.

Wheat shipments from India are likely to rise as potent combination of dry weather in the United States and drought in the Black Sea region has pushed benchmark global wheat prices up and boosted demand for Indian produce, traders said.

India grows one wheat crop, which is planted in November-December and harvested in April-May.

Swollen inventories after five consecutive harvests ran ahead of about 76 million tonnes of annual local demand, forced India to lift a four-year old ban on exports in September 2011 and then allow 2 million tonnes from the state-run warehouses.

Two state-run trading companies - unlisted PEC Ltd and State Trading Corp of India - got the highest bids at $328 a tonne and $322.22 a tonne, respectively, in their latest export tenders.

In Chicago, the key December contract on CBOT was trading up 1.04 percent at $8.53-1/2 per bushel at 0921 GMT.

The most-traded contract for December was trading down 0.43 down at 1,603 rupees per 100 kg (around $7.5 per bushel) ($1 = 54.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)