MUMBAI Jan 8 Wheat futures in India, the world's second-largest producer, fell on Tuesday to a three-month low and are likely to extend losses this week on expectations of a bumper crop in 2013 and on a possible drop in export demand with softening global prices.

At 1029 GMT, the key February wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.59 percent at 1,506 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 1,492 rupees per 100 kg, a level last seen on Oct.6.

Traders expect Indian wheat futures to fall further as a decline of around 13 percent in benchmark global wheat prices in the last one month could make it unprofitable to export from India.

Wheat exports from India are only viable at $300 per tonne free on board (FOB) or above, and a steep fall in global wheat prices would make exports unprofitable, traders said.

On Monday, state-run trading company PEC Ltd got the highest bids at $321 per tonne in its latest export tender, aimed at reducing bloated government stocks.

In Chicago, the key March contract was trading at $7.54 per bushel, up 0.37 percent. The contract fell more than 4 percent in the previous week to hit a six-month low on Friday.

"There is nothing to push wheat futures up, and we expect wheat futures to further decline and (they) could touch the 1,480 rupees level in the next few days," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst with Kotak Commodity Services.

Indian wheat futures are also likely remain under pressure as up to Friday, farmers in India had planted wheat on 28.6 million hectares, slightly higher than the 28.1 million hectares in the previous year. Weather conditions should also help produce a bumper crop, traders said.

Higher production of wheat could put pressure on the government to sell more in the open market to free space for storing the new season crop and will further drag down prices in local markets.

Wheat stocks at government warehouses were at 34.4 million tonnes on Jan. 1, more than four times a target of 8.2 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)