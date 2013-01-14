MUMBAI Jan 14 Wheat futures in India, the world's second-largest producer, fell on Monday, and are likely to drop further this week on higher supplies and an expected rise in output as favourable weather boosted prospects of a bumper crop.

Indian wheat futures have been falling since early December on a drop in demand with the end of the festive season, an improvement in supplies and an expected rise in production this season.

The key February wheat contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell more than 9 percent from the near record high level of 1,610 rupees touched on Dec. 10.

"Cold-wave like conditions in northern and central India are very good for the crop as it improves yields, and India might see a bumper crop for the sixth time in a row," said Manjit Singh, a trader based in Ludhiana, Punjab state.

Most traders expect local wheat prices to fall further in the coming weeks as the government, grappling with stocks of 34.4 million tonnes, four-times the official target, might release additional grains from state-owned warehouses for sale in the open market to create space for new season procurement.

The government also needs to make way for the record 40 million tonnes of wheat it is expected to buy from local farmers. Those purchases will start arriving in less than two months.

On Monday, the February wheat contract closed down 0.21 percent at 1,459 rupees per 100 kg.

In Chicago, the key March contract was trading at $7.71 per bushel, up 2.22 percent at 1340 GMT. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)