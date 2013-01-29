MUMBAI Jan 29 Wheat futures in India, the
world's second-largest producer of the grain, fell on
profit-taking on Tuesday but are likely to rise this week on
strong demand from exporters amid limited supplies.
"Attractive overseas prices, surplus availability in the
country and the government's decision to allow unrestricted
exports have boosted prospects of higher exports from India. And
it is supporting the prices in local market," said Prasoon
Mathur, senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
The key February contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose nearly 4 percent
in the previous five trading sessions.
Demand for Indian wheat, particularly in Southeast Asian
countries, is very strong due to concerns over dry weather in
the United States and lower harvesting in Australia, both key
suppliers of the grain, traders said.
At 0808 GMT the key March contract on CBOT was trading
down 0.1 percent at $7.78-1/2 per bushel.
The most traded February contract on the NCDEX was
trading 0.45 percent down at 1,560 rupees per 100 kg (around
$7.6 per bushel).
Traders expect wheat prices to recover either later in the
day or in the next session, and touch 1,600 rupees this week on
aggressive buying by exporters.
Indian wheat is being offered at about $325-$330 per tonne
CIF (cost, insurance and freight) in Southeast Asian countries,
while Australian wheat is available for $350 per tonne.
Wheat shipments from India usually fetch lower prices due to
concerns over pest infestation and bacterial infections.
Last week, the government-run trading firm State Trading
Corp got the highest bid at $314.34 a tonne in its
latest wheat export tender.
($1 = 53.9050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)