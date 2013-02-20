NEW DELHI Feb 20 Wheat futures in India, the
world's biggest producer after China, are likely to rise this
week due to a drawdown in stocks of high protein variety and
expectations of extra exports from government warehouses.
Stocks of some superior varieties typically decline in the
fag end of the season and inventories start getting replenished
after March when the new season harvest starts.
"Lower availability of good quality produce in local markets
and the government's decision to export is likely to keep wheat
prices firm in the near-term," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior
analyst at Kotak Commodities Services Ltd.
Saddled with huge stocks, the government lifted a
four-year-old ban on private wheat exports in September 2011,
following its move with a decision to ship 4.5 million tonnes
out of government warehouses.
India might consider allowing more wheat exports soon, Food
Minister K.V. Thomas said earlier this month.
Analysts also believe the government will soon allow some
more exports to make room for the new harvest. India has been
struggling to manage huge stocks, built up due to bumper
harvests in recent years.
On Wednesday, the most-active wheat contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange closed down 0.86 percent at 1,504 rupees per 100 kg.
Indian farmers are expected to harvest another bumper crop
this year after a record 95 million tonnes in 2012. Domestic
demand runs at around 76 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by
G.Ram Mohan)