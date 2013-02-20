NEW DELHI Feb 20 Wheat futures in India, the world's biggest producer after China, are likely to rise this week due to a drawdown in stocks of high protein variety and expectations of extra exports from government warehouses.

Stocks of some superior varieties typically decline in the fag end of the season and inventories start getting replenished after March when the new season harvest starts.

"Lower availability of good quality produce in local markets and the government's decision to export is likely to keep wheat prices firm in the near-term," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities Services Ltd.

Saddled with huge stocks, the government lifted a four-year-old ban on private wheat exports in September 2011, following its move with a decision to ship 4.5 million tonnes out of government warehouses.

India might consider allowing more wheat exports soon, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said earlier this month.

Analysts also believe the government will soon allow some more exports to make room for the new harvest. India has been struggling to manage huge stocks, built up due to bumper harvests in recent years.

On Wednesday, the most-active wheat contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.86 percent at 1,504 rupees per 100 kg.

Indian farmers are expected to harvest another bumper crop this year after a record 95 million tonnes in 2012. Domestic demand runs at around 76 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)