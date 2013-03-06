NEW DELHI, March 6 Indian wheat futures are
likely to drop this week due to weak demand and the new season
supplies but the contract could start to rise soon as prices
have almost bottomed out.
Indian farmers are likely to harvest 92.3 million tonnes of
wheat in 2013, the sixth consecutive harvest to run ahead of
about 76 million tonnes of local demand. The new season harvest
will gather momentum from April.
"Although exports are on but there's no surge at the moment
and that's the main reason behind poor demand," said Chowda
Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
India could soon allow an extra 5 million tonnes of wheat
exports - more than doubling volumes this year - two government
sources said on Tuesday, as the world's second-biggest wheat
producer tries to cut massive government stocks.
India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on Feb. 1 were
30.8 million tonnes, nearly four times the official target of
8.2 million tonnes for the quarter ending March 31.
"The another most important reason behind expectations of
lower prices this week is harvest, which looks very strong,"
Reddy said.
In anticipation of a bumper crop, private exporters are also
sealing export contracts.
Traders have jumped in to take advantage of attractive
global prices by sealing deals to export up to 750,000 tonnes of
the new season wheat, kicking off overseas sales for the harvest
to start next month.
On Tuesday, the most-active wheat contract for March
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange fell 0.52 percent to close at 1,539 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)