NEW DELHI, March 6 Indian wheat futures are likely to drop this week due to weak demand and the new season supplies but the contract could start to rise soon as prices have almost bottomed out.

Indian farmers are likely to harvest 92.3 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, the sixth consecutive harvest to run ahead of about 76 million tonnes of local demand. The new season harvest will gather momentum from April.

"Although exports are on but there's no surge at the moment and that's the main reason behind poor demand," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

India could soon allow an extra 5 million tonnes of wheat exports - more than doubling volumes this year - two government sources said on Tuesday, as the world's second-biggest wheat producer tries to cut massive government stocks.

India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on Feb. 1 were 30.8 million tonnes, nearly four times the official target of 8.2 million tonnes for the quarter ending March 31.

"The another most important reason behind expectations of lower prices this week is harvest, which looks very strong," Reddy said.

In anticipation of a bumper crop, private exporters are also sealing export contracts.

Traders have jumped in to take advantage of attractive global prices by sealing deals to export up to 750,000 tonnes of the new season wheat, kicking off overseas sales for the harvest to start next month.

On Tuesday, the most-active wheat contract for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.52 percent to close at 1,539 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)