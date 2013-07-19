NEW DELHI, July 19 Indian wheat futures are likely to stay lower next week as the market is saddled with huge stocks after the government freed up 9.5 million tonnes of the grain late last month for open market sale, traders said.

On Friday, the most-active wheat contract for August delivery ended down 0.57 percent at 1,580 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

"The government offloaded nearly 10 million tonnes of wheat for open market sale in July and the quantity was simply huge. The market will remain bearish because of that," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

On June 21, the government decided to offload 10.5 million tonnes of grains, including 500,000 tonnes of rice on the open market, but put off a decision to allow 2 million tonnes of wheat exports.

State-run trading companies have already exported 4.5 million tonnes of wheat as a part of efforts to cut down huge stocks at government warehouses.

"Despite exports of 4.5 million tonnes, there're plenty of stocks," Reddy said.

Wheat stocks at government warehouses were 42.4 million tonnes on July 10 against a target of 17.1 million tonnes but lower than 44.4 million tonnes on June 1.

India is expected to produce 93.62 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, the farm ministry said in a forecast last month. This is the sixth straight year when wheat production is seen exceeding demand.

The latest output estimate is lower than last year's record 94.88 million tonnes, but more than the annual consumption of about 76 million tonnes.

India grows wheat once a year with planting in October and harvesting in March-April. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)