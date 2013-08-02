NEW DELHI Aug 2 Indian wheat futures are likely to remain flat next week as hopes of higher production due to good monsoon rains have offset the effect of a reduction of inventories by the government at warehouses.

Better crop prospects would help boost stocks at state-run warehouses after the government allowed 9.5 million tonnes of extra sale in the open market in June as part of its efforts to cut down inventories.

Exports of about 5 million tonnes of wheat by government-backed trading companies have also helped trim stocks.

On Friday, the most-active wheat contract for August delivery ended up 0.19 percent at 1,560 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

Wheat stocks at government warehouses were 42.4 million tonnes on July 1 against a target of 17.1 million tonnes, but lower than 44.4 million tonnes on June 1.

"We expect prices to remain almost stable next week as better rains typically lead to higher soil moisture which helps winter-sown crops like wheat," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

India grows only one wheat crop in a year, with sowing in September-October and harvest from March.

India is expected to produce 93.62 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, the farm ministry said in a forecast in June. This is the sixth straight year when wheat production is seen exceeding demand. The latest output estimate is lower than last year's record of 94.88 million tonnes, but more than the annual consumption of about 76 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jijo Jacob)