NEW DELHI Aug 2 Indian wheat futures are likely
to remain flat next week as hopes of higher production due to
good monsoon rains have offset the effect of a reduction of
inventories by the government at warehouses.
Better crop prospects would help boost stocks at state-run
warehouses after the government allowed 9.5 million tonnes of
extra sale in the open market in June as part of its efforts to
cut down inventories.
Exports of about 5 million tonnes of wheat by
government-backed trading companies have also helped trim
stocks.
On Friday, the most-active wheat contract for August
delivery ended up 0.19 percent at 1,560 rupees per 100
kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
Wheat stocks at government warehouses were 42.4 million
tonnes on July 1 against a target of 17.1 million tonnes, but
lower than 44.4 million tonnes on June 1.
"We expect prices to remain almost stable next week as
better rains typically lead to higher soil moisture which helps
winter-sown crops like wheat," said Chowda Reddy, a senior
analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
India grows only one wheat crop in a year, with sowing in
September-October and harvest from March.
India is expected to produce 93.62 million tonnes of wheat
in 2013, the farm ministry said in a forecast in June. This is
the sixth straight year when wheat production is seen exceeding
demand.
The latest output estimate is lower than last year's record of
94.88 million tonnes, but more than the annual consumption of
about 76 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jijo Jacob)