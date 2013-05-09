NEW DELHI May 9 Indian wheat futures are likely to stay lower as fresh harvest boosts arrivals in a market already saddled with huge stocks.

Farmers are expected to produce 93.62 million tonnes of wheat this year, the agriculture ministry said last week, the sixth straight year of output surpassing domestic demand of about 76 million tonnes.

The government has steadily raised prices it pays to growers to help boost output, following a poor crop year in 2006 when India had to drop a 60 percent import tax on wheat and order expensive imports to tide over a shortage. Wheat output has risen since then and caused a supply glut.

India's May 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses surged more than 76 percent to 42.7 million tonnes from April, increasing pressure on the world's No. 2 producer to boost exports and cut down huge stocks.

The government's latest attempt to boost wheat exports and cut its bulging stocks by offering private traders the chance to buy up to 5 million tonnes directly from warehouses is likely to be spurned by most traders as they baulk at transportation costs and financing.

New Delhi has also offered 4.5 million tonnes of wheat via tenders by state traders, of which about 3.6 million tonnes have been contracted for exports.

"Wheat is under pressure as arrivals have picked up and I see the same trend for at least the next couple of weeks," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

On Thursday, the most-active wheat contract for June delivery fell 1 percent to 1,487 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)