NEW DELHI May 9 Indian wheat futures are likely
to stay lower as fresh harvest boosts arrivals in a market
already saddled with huge stocks.
Farmers are expected to produce 93.62 million tonnes of
wheat this year, the agriculture ministry said last week, the
sixth straight year of output surpassing domestic demand of
about 76 million tonnes.
The government has steadily raised prices it pays to growers
to help boost output, following a poor crop year in 2006 when
India had to drop a 60 percent import tax on wheat and order
expensive imports to tide over a shortage. Wheat output has
risen since then and caused a supply glut.
India's May 1 wheat stocks at government warehouses surged
more than 76 percent to 42.7 million tonnes from April,
increasing pressure on the world's No. 2 producer to boost
exports and cut down huge stocks.
The government's latest attempt to boost wheat exports and
cut its bulging stocks by offering private traders the chance to
buy up to 5 million tonnes directly from warehouses is likely to
be spurned by most traders as they baulk at transportation costs
and financing.
New Delhi has also offered 4.5 million tonnes of wheat via
tenders by state traders, of which about 3.6 million tonnes have
been contracted for exports.
"Wheat is under pressure as arrivals have picked up and I
see the same trend for at least the next couple of weeks," said
Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
On Thursday, the most-active wheat contract for June delivery
fell 1 percent to 1,487 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)