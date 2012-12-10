MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian wheat futures are likely
to ease this week on weak demand and improvement in supplies
amid expectations of a bumper crop from a likely increase in the
area under cultivation.
"Conditions are favourable for a bumper crop, and sowing is
progressing well. Moreover, millers waiting for supplies from
government warehouses have reduced purchase from spot markets,"
said Manjit Singh, a trader based in Ludhiana, Punjab.
Heavy rains in September have raised moisture level in the
soil and early onset of winter have made conditions favourable
for higher planting of wheat and the country may harvest surplus
wheat for the sixth time.
Wheat sowing has been completed in 18.3 million hectares,
little higher than 18.1 million hectares in the previous year,
the farm ministry data showed on Friday.
Local wheat prices are likely to remain subdued this week as
additional supplies from government warehouses are expected to
reach markets soon. That could outweigh buying by exporters to
meet overseas demand and support wheat prices, traders said.
In Chicago, the key December contract on CBOT was
trading down 0.62 percent at $8.39 per bushel at 0825 GMT.
The most-traded contract for January on the National
Commodity and Derivative Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.31
percent at 1,597 rupees per 100 kg. (around $7.5 per bushel)
Last week, volumes shifted to January contract from December
contract on the NCDEX. ($1 = 54.4750 rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)