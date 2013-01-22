MUMBAI Jan 22 Wheat futures in India, the
world's second-largest producer, are likely to rise this week on
an expected rise in export demand, following a recent surge in
overseas prices and on lower supplies due to lean season.
However, the key February contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell on Tuesday on
profit-taking after rising over 5 percent in the previous seven
sessions.
"Strong demand from exporters could keep prices firm this
week as supplies in spot markets are low due to lean season, and
it would take more than two months for the new season crop to
reach market," said Pradeep Aggarwal, a trader based in
Ludhiana, Punjab.
India grows one wheat crop, which is planted in
November-December and harvested in April-May.
Wheat shipments from India are likely to rise as dry weather
in the United States and drought in the Black Sea region have
pushed benchmark global wheat prices up more than 6
percent in the previous seven sessions, boosting demand for the
Indian produce particularly in Southeast Asian countries,
traders said.
At 0937 GMT, in Chicago, the key March contract on
CBOT was trading up 0.7 percent at $7.96-3/4 per bushel.
Most traded February contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading down 1.04 percent
at 1,517 rupees (around $7.2 per bushel) per 100 kg.
Indian wheat is being offered at about $325-$330 per tonne
CIF (cost, insurance and freight) in Southeast Asian countries,
while Australian wheat is available for $350 per tonne.
Wheat shipments from India usually fetch lower prices due to
quality concerns such as pest infestation and other bacterial
infections, which can spoil some of the produce.
Last week, two state-run trading companies - unlisted PEC
Ltd and MMTC - got the highest bids at $314 a tonne
and $309 a tonne, respectively, in their latest export tenders.
($1 = 53.8650 rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)