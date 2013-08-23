NEW DELHI Aug 23 Indian wheat futures are likely to stay flat next week as expectations of higher production due to good monsoon rains have offset the effect of a reduction in inventories by the government.

Better crop prospects could put more pressure on the government to reduce bulging inventories in its warehouses.

The government has already allowed an extra 2 million tonnes of exports earlier this month after state-run traders sold 4.5 million tonnes of wheat for overseas sales.

In June, the government allowed 9.5 million tonnes of extra sale in the domestic market as part of its efforts to cut down inventories.

The most-active wheat contract for September delivery ended 0.06 percent down at 1,585 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

"I see a flat trade next week as there's no trigger for the market. The government has already taken steps to reduce stocks and now next year's crop looks good. All eyes will be on the next year's planting now," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

India grows only one wheat crop a year, with plantings in September-October and harvests from March.

On Aug. 8, India allowed an extra 2 million tonnes of wheat exports via state-run trading firms with a floor price of $300 a tonne, a level private traders believe is too high to help the government boost shipments to cut down huge stocks of the grain.

In a previous tranche, three government-run trading companies, State Trading Corp, MMTC Ltd and PEC Ltd, exported 4.5 million tonnes of wheat from government warehouses.

India is expected to produce 93.62 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, the farm ministry forecast last month. This is the sixth straight year when wheat production is seen exceeding demand.

The latest output estimate is lower than last year's record 94.88 million tonnes, but more than the annual consumption of about 76 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)