MUMBAI May 14 India's benchmark 2021 bond yield rose 3 basis points to 8.56 percent after inflation for April rose above expectations, which could reduce expectations for monetary easing at the central bank's policy meeting next month.

The 1-year OIS rate rose 4 basis points to 8.04 percent, while the 5-year OIS rate rose 3 bps to 7.51 percent after the data.

India's main BSE stock index was down 0.4 percent, slightly extending losses after the data.

Wholesale price inflation rose 7.23 percent in April, above the 6.70 percent gain expected in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting By Archana Narayanan and Manoj Dharra)