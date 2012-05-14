* Indian rupee closes at record closing low of 53.96/97
* Stocks drop on global risk aversion; domestic inflation
* Bond yields fall; liquidity measures eyed
(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan and Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 14 India's rupee dropped to a record
closing low on Monday, while bond prices gained in a volatile
session marked by a sharp rise in global risk aversion and
higher-than-expected domestic inflation data that reduced
expectations for monetary easing.
The uncertainty sparked by the aftermath of Greek elections
and concerns about China's economy are exposing the
vulnerability of Indian markets at a time of deep concerns over
the country's economy and its fiscal standing.
Foreign outflows have been a particular concern, in light of
a current account deficit that reached 4.3 percent of gross
domestic product as of the December quarter.
Clouding the picture further, data on Monday showed
wholesale price inflation for April rose to 7.23
percent, above expectations, at a time when economic growth has
slumped to a near three-year low.
However, analysts said the data was at least tempered by the
more muted gains seen in core inflation, while markets could see
support should the Reserve Bank of India continue intervening in
foreign exchange markets and buying bonds.
"If we see more softening in core prices, the headroom for
the RBI to support growth more is likely to expand, especially
after the recent weak production numbers," said Siddhartha
Sanyal, chief India economist at Barclays Capital.
"The central bank, however, is still somewhat cautious about
inflation and the potential impact of more rate cuts on
inflation expectations."
After a strong start in January and February, Indian markets
have tumbled, which many analysts attribute to a poorly-received
fiscal budget unveiled in mid-March as well as a controversial
set of taxation proposals for foreign investors.
The government's fiscal standing and a perception of slowing
policy reforms remain key risks, while the central bank's
response will also be critical for the outlook in markets.
Though few analysts expect the RBI to cut interest rates at
its policy meeting next month, analysts say the central bank
could at least seek to tackle a severe cash crunch via open
market operations or a cut in the cash reserve ratio.
Those liquidity hopes helped benchmark 2021 bonds, with
yields falling 4 basis points to 8.52 percent,
and by expectations for a new benchmark bond to be sold at
Friday's auction.
After the markets' close, the RBI said it would buy up to
120 billion rupees of debt on Friday.
The 1-year OIS rate ended unchanged at 8.04
percent, while the 5-year OIS rate fell 3 bps at
7.48 percent after the data.
"Core inflation is still below 5 percent, so the data does
not change policy expectations much," said Sandeep Bagla,
executive vice-president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership
Ltd, referring to WPI.
"We expect liquidity infusion measures to continue."
In stocks, India's main BSE index dropped to its
lowest close since Jan. 16, tracking a sharp fall in European
shares.
Banks such as HDFC Bank led decliners, in a
session also marked by the momentary stop in the execution of
orders of Nifty futures in the National Stock Exchange.
The rupee dropped to a record closing low of
53.96/97 to the dollar, very close to breaching the
psychologically key 54-level and not far from the record low of
54.30 hit in mid-December.
The falls came despite suspected intervention from central
bank in the afternoon.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 53.95, while the most-traded near-month
dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the
MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended around 54.12 on a
total volume of 4.4 billion.
(Writing by Rafael Nam)