By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 31 The Indian rupee hit a record low
on Thursday, clocking its worst month in half a year, as global
risk aversion deepened and as a sharp slowdown in domestic
economic growth added to gloom about its prospects.
The rupee, however, ended the session higher, as widespread
market chatter about the central bank putting some curbs on
dollar buying by state-run oil firms led to a sharp recovery,
though the Reserve Bank of India and state oil company sources
strongly denied the talk.
Multiple dealers received the same text message from an
unconfirmed source, saying that the RBI has asked oil firms to
restrict purchases through four state-run banks and co-ordinate
dollar purchases.
The talk sent the rupee to a session high at 55.73 to the
dollar, as traders had previously been anticipating measures
targeting oil companies after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao
recently said that opening a dollar window for the sector was an
option, though he has not committed to it.
"The move, if it happens, will take away pressure from the
rupee resulting from oil buying. This also means RBI will be
supplying dollars to oil companies via nationalised banks, which
has been the talk in the recent days," said Paresh Nayar, head
of fixed income and forex at First Rand Bank in Mumbai.
The partially convertible rupee settled at 56.08/09
per dollar as per State Bank of India data,
after falling to a record low of 56.52 in early trade. The rupee
closed at 56.23/24 on Wednesday.
The rupee has hit a string of record falls in May, and has
now posted three consecutive months of falls, in its worst
streak since the Global Financial Crisis.
The local unit remains Asia's worst performing currency so
far this year.
Analysts don't expect a sharp recovery in the rupee anytime
soon, especially after data on Thursday showed India's annual
economic growth slumped in the January-March quarter to a
nine-year low of 5.3 percent.
Though the intensifying worries about the euro zone, with
Spain's banking woes now taking centre stage, have been the
trigger for the rupee's falls, they've been magnified by the
intense worries about India's economic and fiscal challenges.
"Going forward, the INR will see two way risks - external -
which is currently not in favour of the INR and internal - the
growth numbers slowing," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, rates and
foreign exchange strategist at CIMB in Kuala Lumpur.
The perception of slowing policy reforms has further
compounded the rupee's losses. A nationwide strike was held
Thursday to protest the government's recent decision to allow
petrol prices to be hiked, an action that had been initially
welcomed by markets as a gesture of fiscal consolidation.
The rupee's falls has set up expectations about more
potential intervention from the Reserve Bank of India, though
most traders said they had not spotted any significant
dollar-selling via state-run banks on Thursday.
The RBI has been spotted intervening frequently in both spot
and forwards markets.
The one-month non-deliverable forward rate was
quoted at 56.42, while the three month was at
57.11.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 56.40 on a total volume of $6.2 billion.
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan and Swati Bhat;
Editing by Rafael Nam)