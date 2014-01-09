JAKARTA Jan 9 The Indonesian banking index
rose 1.1 percent to 534.5 ahead of a rate decision by
the central bank.
Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its key reference rate
unchanged at 7.5 percent on Thursday, according to a
Thomson Reuters poll.
State-controlled lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia
jumped 2.79 percent to 7,375 rupiah, recording the
second-largest turnover on the Jakarta stock exchange.
Peers Bank Mandiri and Bank Negara Indonesia
rose more than 1.2 percent each.
"If BI rate is kept, it will be a positive for the
financial, property, construction and infrastructure sectors,
where the rate has been unchanged for two months at 7.5 percent.
Inflation is under control and the rupiah is stable at
12,000 per dollar," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in a
note on Thursday.
At 0730 GMT, the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.29
percent, while the blue chip index rose 0.39 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)