JAKARTA, June 25 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - BUMI RESOURCES SECURES 61.5 MLN TONNES COAL CONTRACT Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, has secured coal contracts for the sale of 61.5 million tonnes or 82 percent of its 2012 total target of 75 million tonnes, said director Dileep Srivastava. (Investor Daily p.13) - CBANK SEES H2 ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 6.4 PCT Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, forecasts the country's economy will expand 6.4 percent in the second half of this year, said Perry Warjiyo, executive director of the bank's research department. (Investor Daily p.20) - GOLDCHILD INTEGRITAS PLANS TO GO PUBLIC NEXT YEAR Coal miner PT Goldchild Integritas Abadi, a unit of IT Infrastructure provider PT Inovisi Infracom, plans an initial public offering in the second half of 2013 and expects to raise up to $400 million for expansion, said Inovisi's finance director Adrian Ooi. (Kontan p.3) - BAKRIE BROTHERS TO BUILD GAS PIPELINE IN 2012 Holding firm PT Bakrie & Brothers will start developing a 160 kilometre gas pipeline from Tambak Lorok to Kepodang field in Central Java this year, said CEO Nirwan Bakrie. (Kontan p.14) - INHUTANI I TO INVEST IN RUBBER State plantation firm Inhutani I will spend $292 million to develop a 55,000 hectare rubber plantation in East Kalimantan, the firm's president director said. (Jakarta Globe, B.17) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended weaker on Friday as fears over weaker global economic growth hit investor appetite for risky assets. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in bank shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its second-worst decline of the year. * Asian shares mostly slipped on Monday and the safe-haven dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor confidence, but Japanese stocks were supported by a weaker yen. * Brent oil futures closed about 2 percent higher near $91 a barrel on Friday as it rebounded on bargain hunting after prices earlier fell to an 18-month low and U.S. crude futures rose in reaction to a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico that could disrupt production. * Latin American currencies traded mixed on Friday ahead of a highly anticipated European Union summit next week where investors are hoping policymakers will tackle the euro zone debt crisis with strong measures. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures inched down on Friday, as investors took a more cautious stance on weak economic data from the United States and China, worrying that slowing global growth could hurt commodity demand. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1335.02 0.72% 9.510 USD/JPY 80.51 0.07% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6639 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1569.24 -0.14% -2.200 US CRUDE 80 0.30% 0.240 DOW JONES 12640.78 0.53% 67.21 ASIA ADRS 115.32 0.00% 0.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- *For outlook of Asian stock trading, click on LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9437.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)