- BUMI RESOURCES SECURES 61.5 MLN TONNES COAL CONTRACT
Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest thermal coal
exporter, has secured coal contracts for the sale of 61.5
million tonnes or 82 percent of its 2012 total target of 75
million tonnes, said director Dileep Srivastava. (Investor Daily
p.13)
- CBANK SEES H2 ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 6.4 PCT
Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, forecasts the
country's economy will expand 6.4 percent in the second half of
this year, said Perry Warjiyo, executive director of the bank's
research department. (Investor Daily p.20)
- GOLDCHILD INTEGRITAS PLANS TO GO PUBLIC NEXT YEAR
Coal miner PT Goldchild Integritas Abadi, a unit of IT
Infrastructure provider PT Inovisi Infracom, plans an initial
public offering in the second half of 2013 and expects to raise
up to $400 million for expansion, said Inovisi's finance
director Adrian Ooi. (Kontan p.3)
- BAKRIE BROTHERS TO BUILD GAS PIPELINE IN 2012
Holding firm PT Bakrie & Brothers will start
developing a 160 kilometre gas pipeline from Tambak Lorok to
Kepodang field in Central Java this year, said CEO Nirwan
Bakrie. (Kontan p.14)
- INHUTANI I TO INVEST IN RUBBER
State plantation firm Inhutani I will spend $292 million to
develop a 55,000 hectare rubber plantation in East Kalimantan,
the firm's president director said. (Jakarta Globe, B.17)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended weaker on Friday
as fears over weaker global economic growth hit investor
appetite for risky assets.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in bank
shares, as the S&P 500 index bounced back from its second-worst
decline of the year.
* Asian shares mostly slipped on Monday and the safe-haven
dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and
Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to sap investor
confidence, but Japanese stocks were supported by a weaker
yen.
* Brent oil futures closed about 2 percent higher near $91 a
barrel on Friday as it rebounded on bargain hunting after prices
earlier fell to an 18-month low and U.S. crude futures rose in
reaction to a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico that could
disrupt production.
* Latin American currencies traded mixed on Friday ahead of
a highly anticipated European Union summit next week where
investors are hoping policymakers will tackle the euro zone debt
crisis with strong measures.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures inched down on Friday, as
investors took a more cautious stance on weak economic data from
the United States and China, worrying that slowing global growth
could hurt commodity demand.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1335.02 0.72% 9.510
USD/JPY 80.51 0.07% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6639 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD 1569.24 -0.14% -2.200
US CRUDE 80 0.30% 0.240
DOW JONES 12640.78 0.53% 67.21
ASIA ADRS 115.32 0.00% 0.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9437.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing
by Prateek Chatterjee)