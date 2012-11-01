JAKARTA, Nov 1 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1412.16 0.02% 0.220
USD/JPY 79.86 0.13% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7102 -- 0.016
SPOT GOLD 1719.86 -0.01% -0.190
US CRUDE 86.21 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 13096.46 -0.08% -10.75
ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat ahead of China data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly weaker, Thai stocks rebound
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy shutdown
> Treasuries prices climb on month-end trades after Sandy
> Euro, AUD calm ahead of China PMI
> Gold flat ahead of China PMI data
> Gasoline up on U.S. Northeast supply worry, crude mixed
> Palm slips as high exports may do little to cut stocks
STOCKS TO WATCH
- The government expects to open bidding for a railway
connecting Manggarai in South Jakarta to Soekarno-Hatta
International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, by end of 2013, said
Tundjung Inderawan, the director general of railways at the
Transportation Ministry. (Investor Daily)
- State plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) X
plans to build a sugar factory in Madura Island, East Java, with
a total investment of around 1 trillion rupiah ($104.11
million), in 2014, said CEO Subiyono. (Investor Daily)
- PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a unit of telecom
tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk, has
bought 75 million euros worth of telecommunication towers from
Royal KPN N.V. in the Netherlands. Sarana Menara's CEO
Adam Gifari said in a statement that a sales and purchasing
agreement was signed on Oct. 29. (Investor Daily)
- Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure reported a 57 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit to 504.96 billion rupiah ($52.57
million) from the same period last year as revenue grew 65
percent to 1.13 trillion rupiah, said CEO Hardi Wijaya Liong.
(Investor Daily)
- The government is offering fertilizer and petrochemical
projects in Teluk Bintuni, West Papua, requiring a total
investment of up to $4.5 billion, said Panggah Susanto, director
general for manufacturing-based industry at the Industry
Ministry, adding that a Japanese investor, Mitsubishi Corp
has expressed an interest in developing the projects.
(Kontan)
- PT Semen Gresik, Indonesia's biggest cement
producer, booked a net profit of 3.38 trillion rupiah ($351.90
million) in the third quarter, up 22 percent from a year earlier
as revenues grew 18 percent to 13.66 trillion rupiah. The firm
recorded sales volume at 16 million tonnes, up 14 percent from
14.09 million tonnes last year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Cement maker PT Holcim Indonesia reported a 23
percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 911.19 billion
rupiah ($94.87 million) from the same period last year, as sales
rose 21 percent to 6.51 trillion rupiah, said CEO Eamon John
Ginley, adding that the firm sees sales volume reaching 8
million tonnes by end of this year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Motorcycle maker PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing
has revised down its 2012 sales target to between 2.5 million
and 2.6 million units from between 3.5 million and 3.7 million
units, below last year's 3.15 million units, said director
Sutarya. (Kontan)
- Property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans
to spend 3 trillion rupiah ($312.34 million) to develop a resort
on a 80-hectare site in Bali, said CEO Chandra Ciputra, adding
that the firm expects to commence construction next year.
(Kontan)
- The government is optimistic of achieving its 2012
investment target of 147.26 trillion rupiah ($15.33 billion) in
manufacturing industries, with total investments reaching 115.46
trillion rupiah in the first nine months of this year, said
Harris Munandar, director of the industry climate and quality
policy research center at the Industry Ministry. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
- State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam)
recorded sales of 7.13 trillion rupiah ($742.32 million) from
January to September, down 9 percent from last year's 7.82
trillion rupiah, due to falling mineral prices, CEO Alwinsyah
Lubis said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia Sept trade stays weak, Oct CPI to pick up
> Indonesia scored over human rights in state visit
($1 = 9605.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand
Basu)