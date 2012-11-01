JAKARTA, Nov 1 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.16 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 79.86 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7102 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1719.86 -0.01% -0.190 US CRUDE 86.21 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13096.46 -0.08% -10.75 ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat ahead of China data SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly weaker, Thai stocks rebound MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy shutdown > Treasuries prices climb on month-end trades after Sandy > Euro, AUD calm ahead of China PMI > Gold flat ahead of China PMI data > Gasoline up on U.S. Northeast supply worry, crude mixed > Palm slips as high exports may do little to cut stocks STOCKS TO WATCH - The government expects to open bidding for a railway connecting Manggarai in South Jakarta to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, by end of 2013, said Tundjung Inderawan, the director general of railways at the Transportation Ministry. (Investor Daily) - State plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara (PTPN) X plans to build a sugar factory in Madura Island, East Java, with a total investment of around 1 trillion rupiah ($104.11 million), in 2014, said CEO Subiyono. (Investor Daily) - PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a unit of telecom tower provider PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk, has bought 75 million euros worth of telecommunication towers from Royal KPN N.V. in the Netherlands. Sarana Menara's CEO Adam Gifari said in a statement that a sales and purchasing agreement was signed on Oct. 29. (Investor Daily) - Telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure reported a 57 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 504.96 billion rupiah ($52.57 million) from the same period last year as revenue grew 65 percent to 1.13 trillion rupiah, said CEO Hardi Wijaya Liong. (Investor Daily) - The government is offering fertilizer and petrochemical projects in Teluk Bintuni, West Papua, requiring a total investment of up to $4.5 billion, said Panggah Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based industry at the Industry Ministry, adding that a Japanese investor, Mitsubishi Corp has expressed an interest in developing the projects. (Kontan) - PT Semen Gresik, Indonesia's biggest cement producer, booked a net profit of 3.38 trillion rupiah ($351.90 million) in the third quarter, up 22 percent from a year earlier as revenues grew 18 percent to 13.66 trillion rupiah. The firm recorded sales volume at 16 million tonnes, up 14 percent from 14.09 million tonnes last year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Cement maker PT Holcim Indonesia reported a 23 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 911.19 billion rupiah ($94.87 million) from the same period last year, as sales rose 21 percent to 6.51 trillion rupiah, said CEO Eamon John Ginley, adding that the firm sees sales volume reaching 8 million tonnes by end of this year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Motorcycle maker PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing has revised down its 2012 sales target to between 2.5 million and 2.6 million units from between 3.5 million and 3.7 million units, below last year's 3.15 million units, said director Sutarya. (Kontan) - Property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans to spend 3 trillion rupiah ($312.34 million) to develop a resort on a 80-hectare site in Bali, said CEO Chandra Ciputra, adding that the firm expects to commence construction next year. (Kontan) - The government is optimistic of achieving its 2012 investment target of 147.26 trillion rupiah ($15.33 billion) in manufacturing industries, with total investments reaching 115.46 trillion rupiah in the first nine months of this year, said Harris Munandar, director of the industry climate and quality policy research center at the Industry Ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia) - State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam) recorded sales of 7.13 trillion rupiah ($742.32 million) from January to September, down 9 percent from last year's 7.82 trillion rupiah, due to falling mineral prices, CEO Alwinsyah Lubis said in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia Sept trade stays weak, Oct CPI to pick up > Indonesia scored over human rights in state visit ($1 = 9605.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)