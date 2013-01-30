JAKARTA Jan 30 The Indonesian central bank has
asked some of its departments to look into reports of
manipulation in Singapore's offshore currency market but has not
decided whether to join in any efforts with its Singaporean
counterpart on the matter, a source close to the issue said on
Wednesday.
Internal reviews by banks in Singapore have found evidence
that traders colluded to manipulate rates in the offshore
foreign exchange market, including for Indonesia's rupiah,
Reuters reported on Monday.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) mandated the
reviews of the fixing process last year at banks that help to
set local interbank lending rates and currency non-deliverable
forward (NDF) rates in the city state.
"Some departments have been asked to check. But I don't know
whether BI (Bank Indonesia, the central bank) will have a
cooperation with MAS or not," the source said.
Bank Indonesia Executive Director Hendar added that the
central bank was following the media reports over the issue.
"But so far there is no investigation being held by BI,
though, of course, BI is concerned over the issue," Hendar told
Reuters.
MAS has not commented on the findings of the banks' probes
in Singapore.
The focus is on rates in the Singapore market for NDFs,
which offer a way to trade regional currencies such as the
rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit while avoiding government
controls on those currencies.
The emergence of the reports on possible rate fixing in the
offshore forwards markets come as Indonesia's own currency has
been repeatedly buffeted in currency markets, becoming Asia's
worst performing currency last year.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Jonathan
Thatcher; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Edmund Klamann)