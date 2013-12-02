BRIEF-Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 55 pct to 75 pct
April 11Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
SINGAPORE Dec 2 The Indonesian rupiah jumped more than 2 percent on Monday as the central bank and foreign lenders provided more support to the currency after a surprise trade surplus in October.
The rupiah rose 2.3 percent to 11,690 per dollar as of 0710 GMT.
Bank Indonesia was spotted selling dollars, traders said.
Foreign banks bought the rupiah as the Indonesian unit advanced in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets, traders added.
Indonesia posted a small and unexpected trade surplus in October after the central bank tightened monetary policy to slow the economy and imports. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
April 11Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to issue 17th series 3-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date April 17, 2020 and coupon rate 0.03 percent per annum