GOVT SAYS 2012 TARGET PROJECTS UNDER MP3EI CORRIDOR
DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE
The government says it will only be able to launch 20
projects under its economic development master plan (MP3EI) this
year, or 23 percent of its total 84 projects worth 536 trillion
rupiah, said Lucky Eko Wuryanto, deputy coordinating minister
for economic affairs. (Investor Daily p.6, Kontan p.2 & Bisnis
Indonesia p.3)
ELECTRONIC SALES IN JAN-MAY RISE 20 PCT - ASSOC
Indonesian Electronics Association (Gabel) and the
Electronic Marketers Club (EMC) said electronics goods sales
rose 20 percent in the first five months year-on-year to
11.1-11.2 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily p.8)
INDO TAMBANGRAYA SECURES $1.8 BLN COAL CONTRACT
Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah secured coal
sale contracts of 19 million tonnes, or 70 percent of its 2012
total sales target of 27 million tonnes, with an average selling
price of up to $98 per tonne, according to a report published by
securities firm PT Trimegah Securities. (Investor
Daily p.13)
SURYA SEMESTA TO EXPAND INTO LOW-COST HOTEL BUSINESS
Property and construction firm PT Surya Semesta Internusa
plans to develop 30 budget hotels within the next five
years and expects to start operation in 2013, said corporate
secretary Utari Sulistiowati. (Investor Daily p.13)
BI SAYS 2012 CREDIT DISTRIBUTION TO GROW 25 PCT
Bank Indonesia is optimistic that national banks' loan
growth in 2012 will still grow at 24-25 percent, said the
central bank's deputy governor, Muliaman Darmansyah Hadad.
(Investor Daily p.21)
ELNUSA SEES $338.3 MLN NEW CONTRACTS IN 2012
Oil and gas firm PT Elnusa expects to book new
contracts worth $338.3 in 2012, higher than its earlier target
of $321 million, said corporate secretary Heru Samoedra, adding
that the firm is currently eyeing a contract worth $111.8
million consisting of geosciences project, oilfield service and
drilling. (Kontan p.4)
HANKOOK TYRE FACTORY TO START OPERATION IN 2012
South Korea's tyre manufacturer Hankook Tire Co Ltd.
expects its new factory in Cikarang, West Java, will
start operation at the end of this year. Deputy CEO Jae Bum
Parkas said the firm has completed 84 percent of the plant,
adding that the initial production of 30,000 units will be
exported to the US next year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)
