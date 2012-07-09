JAKARTA, July 9 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - SAMSUNG SEES 2012 SALES TO GROW DOUBLE South Korea's electronic producer PT Samsung Electronic Indonesia sees sales in 2012 at $1.5 billion growing double from last year driven by sales of mobile phones and household electronic products, said director Iffan Suryanto. (Investor Daily p.13) - PROPERTY SECTOR TO GROW BY 20 PCT IN H2-ASSOC The Indonesian Real Estate Association (REI) says the property sector will maintain 20 percent growth in the second half of this year on an expectation of lower interest rates and economic stability, said the chairman Teguh Satria. (Investor Daily p.23) MARKET SNAPSHOT * Jakarta composite index fell 0.36 percent on Friday as investors in the region were cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data. Southeast Asia's biggest economy appeared attracting more foreign buying interest than regional peers in the week to Thursday. * Asian shares slumped on Monday after sluggish U.S. jobs data deepened worries about slowing global economic growth, and reinforced risk aversion ahead of China inflation figures and a meeting aimed at defining steps to shore up Europe's banks. * U.S. stocks fell about 1 percent on Friday as another month of tepid jobs growth underlined fears the economy was stalling, though not to the point where more economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve was imminent. * Emerging stocks shed 0.43 percent on Friday, tracking developed market indices after stimulus steps by three major central banks failed to convince investors, and Romania's leu hit a record low against the euro. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased from a fresh five-week high on Friday as some traders booked profits from an overbought market, although expectations of strong demand curbed losses. * U.S. grain markets Friday snapped a furious three-week rally that had sent corn prices up more than a third since mid-June, as a downbeat U.S. jobs report provided an excuse for traders to book profits. * U.S. crude oil futures ended more than 3 percent lower on Friday, tumbling as data showed disappointing jobs data for June that prompted deeper worries about the stalling economic recovery. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 79.54 -0.18 -0.14 US 10YR 1.54 -0.32 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1578.29 -0.27 -4.21 US CRUDE 84.44 -0.01 -0.01 DOW JONES 12772.47 -0.96 -124.20 ASIA ADRS 118.30 -1.22 -1.46 FTSE 100 5662.63 -0.53 -30.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,385 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by XX)