JAKARTA, July 12 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN INDONESIA - Bank Indonesia is to announce its benchmark rate policy. 1100 (0400 GMT) PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories) - UEA AND INDIA'S FIRMS TO INVEST $4.76 BLN IN KALIMANTAN Two firms plan to spend $4.76 billion in East Kutai, Kalimantan constructing a rail road, coal terminal, steam power plant and smelter, said Governor Awang Faroek. The firms are UAE-based coal miner Rhais Al Khaima and National Aluminium Co Ltd, an Indian manufacturer and distributor of aluminium products. (Jakarta Post p.14) - ACUATICO MULLS SEVEN DRINKING WATER PROJECTS Singapore-based Acuatico Pte Ltd is mulling seven drinking water projects in East Java, Lampung and West Java, said CEO Rosan P. Roeslani. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6) - CIPUTRA TO BUILD FOUR BUDGET HOTEL WORTH 160 BLN RUPIAH Property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans to develop four budget hotel in the second half worth at least 160 billion rupiah ($16.99 million), said the firm's director Artadinata Djangkar. MARKET SNAPSHOT * Jakarta composite index edged up 0.24 percent on Wednesday as most of stock indexes in the region, but market turnover was relatively sluggish as doubts remained over the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis. * Asian shares barely budged on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve appeared to put off taking more aggressive stimulus steps until economic conditions worsen, offering investors few reasons to take risks with second-quarter earnings painting a globally gloomy picture. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea of providing more economic stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen for a consensus to build. * Latin American currencies edged higher on Wednesday on market speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hint at additional stimulus measures that could ultimately translate into more dollar inflows to the region. * Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday on weaker export data, although losses were curbed by tight global oilseed supply and expectations that demand will rise in the next few weeks due to Asian festivals. * U.S. corn rose on Thursday, recouping part of the losses from the previous session when the grain fell on improved weather forecasts and after the U.S. government cut its estimates for crop yields due to the Midwest drought. * U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday in choppy, thin trading, in reaction to a drop in crude inventories. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0008 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1341.45 -0.0 -0.020 USD/JPY 79.56 -0.2 -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5099 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1574.99 -0.05 -0.760 US CRUDE 85.89 0.09 0.080 DOW JONES 12604.53 -0.38 -48.59 ASIA ADRS 116.32 0.48 0.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST STORIES ON: * Indonesia stocks........ * Southeast Asian stocks.. * Asian stocks preview.... * Asian currencies........ * U.S. stocks............. * Oil prices.............. * Global markets.......... * Malaysian crude palm oil * Indonesian palm oil..... * Global economy.......... * Key Asian companies..... * Key currencies.......... * Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,415 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)