JAKARTA, July 13 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- DAIHATSU BOOSTS INVESTMENT TO $300 MLN
Japanese car maker Daihatsu Motor Co will boost its
investment in Indonesia up to $300 million as the firm plans to
set up a research and development centre in Karawang, West Java,
worth $66.7 million, said Sudirman Maman Rusdi, CEO of PT Astra
Daihatsu Motor. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4, Kontan p.15 & Investor
Daily p.8)
- BLUE BIRD TO EXPAND INTO COAL BUSINESS IN 2015
Indonesian logistics and transportation firm Blue Bird Group
plans to expand into the coal business by acquiring coal
companies in southern Sumatra or Kalimantan, said Ardian
Maddanatja, the firm's vice president of commercial heavy
equipment division. (Investor Daily p.9)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Jakarta composite index ended its two-day gains on
Thursday, down 0.87 percent due to concern over global growth
outlook prompted selling in large caps such as telecoms and drop
in oil prices weighed on energy linked shares .
* Asian shares marked time with small gains on Friday ahead
of China's second-quarter gross domestic product figures which
could depress risk appetite while a Moody's downgrade of Italy's
credit rating threatened to rekindle worries over Europe's debt
crisis.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the
technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble
helped the blue-chip Dow cut its loss.
* Latin American currencies slid on Thursday after two
central banks dashed hopes for more monetary stimulus and
investors turned cautious on expectations China will post weak
growth data.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures tumbled on Thursday, as
traders took profit, prompted partly by a forecast for rain over
the weekend in the drought-hit, soy-producing U.S. Midwest that
could ease concerns of tight oilseed supply.
* Chicago corn edged higher on Friday, building on last
session's gains of nearly 4 percent, with little relief expected
for the crop which has suffered from the worst drought in the
U.S. grain belt in 25 years.
* U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday, rallying late as
Brent crude prices pushed higher on tightening supply and lower
North Sea production and on news that the United States said it
has exposed fronts for Iran's tanker companies.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1334.76 -0.5% -6.690
USD/JPY 79.32 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.471 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1568.79 -0.11% -1.700
US CRUDE 85.75 -0.38% -0.330
DOW JONES 12573.27 -0.25% -31.26
ASIA ADRS 113.81 -2.16% -2.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,445 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Matthew Bigg)