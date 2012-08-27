JAKARTA, Aug 27 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat on dim outlook for
growth, Fed stimulus
SE Asia Stocks-Fed hopes support; credit fears drag Vietnam
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's Cement Association sees domestic cement
consumption growing 12 percent in 2012, driven mainly by the
property and infrastructure sectors, said chairman Widodo
Santoso. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> The government is ready to offer 39 toll road development
projects worth 233.75 trillion rupiah ($24.59 billion) with a
total length of 2,385 kilometres, said the head of toll road
regulatory agency, Ahmad Ghani Ghazali. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Indonesia's automotive manufacturers' association (Gaikindo)
sees car sales in August declining to around 65,000 from 102,512
a month earlier as working days were fewer due to the Eid
al-Fitr holiday, Sudirman Maman Rusdi, chairman of the industry
body, said. (Bisnis Indonesia)
($1 = 9,505 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)