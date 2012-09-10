JAKARTA, Sept 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1437.92 0.4 5.800 USD/JPY 78.22 -0.03 -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6592 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1735.24 -0.04 -0.650 US CRUDE 96.3 -0.12 -0.120 DOW JONES 13306.64 0.11 14.64 ASIA ADRS 118.77 1.57 1.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, euro zone and Fed QE3 eyed. SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly gain in 2 mths MARKET NEWS > Wall St withstands jobs disappointment; focus on Fed > Prices gain as jobs data increases QE3 hopes > Euro & AUD sharply higher, China trade data eyed > Gold retains gains on Fed stimulus hopes > Oil rises as jobs data reinforces stimulus hopes > Palm ends week lower on stock build; industry data eyed STOCKS TO WATCH - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty expects 2012 revenue to hit between 2.2 trillion and 2.3 trillion rupiah ($229.89-$240.33 million), higher than earlier target of 2.07 trillion rupiah as until August sales have reached around 2.8 trillion rupiah, or 80 percent of its full-year sales target of 3.5 trillion rupiah, said Nathan Tanugraha, the company's investor relations officer. (Investor Daily) - PT Timah Tbk sees 2012 net profit to fall 15-20 percent from last year's 896.8 billion rupiah ($93.71 million) due to falling tin prices, said Chief Executive Sukrisno, adding that revenues are expected to remain unchanged at 8.7 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) - Indonesian logistics and transportation firm Blue Bird Group plans to float between 20-30 percent of its shares during an initial public offering scheduled for next year, said deputy CEO Noni Purnomo. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance's bond offering was 2.4 times oversubscribed to 2.4 trillion rupiah ($250.78 million), said a source, adding that the firm plans to upsize its bond target to 1.63 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia) - The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) recorded domestic motorcycle sales from January to August down 13 percent to 4.76 million units from 5.5 million units a year earlier, as a result of the government's new policy on minimum down payment for automotive loans. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Pearl Oil (Sebuku) Ltd said it expects the Ruby gas field in Makassar to start producing a 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day in September 2013. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia issues more mining export permits > Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals up 3 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9570.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)