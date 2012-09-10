JAKARTA, Sept 10 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1437.92 0.4 5.800
USD/JPY 78.22 -0.03 -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6592 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1735.24 -0.04 -0.650
US CRUDE 96.3 -0.12 -0.120
DOW JONES 13306.64 0.11 14.64
ASIA ADRS 118.77 1.57 1.84
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, euro zone and Fed QE3
eyed.
SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly
gain in 2 mths
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St withstands jobs disappointment; focus on Fed
> Prices gain as jobs data increases QE3 hopes
> Euro & AUD sharply higher, China trade data eyed
> Gold retains gains on Fed stimulus hopes
> Oil rises as jobs data reinforces stimulus hopes
> Palm ends week lower on stock build; industry data eyed
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty expects
2012 revenue to hit between 2.2 trillion and 2.3 trillion rupiah
($229.89-$240.33 million), higher than earlier target of 2.07
trillion rupiah as until August sales have reached around 2.8
trillion rupiah, or 80 percent of its full-year sales target of
3.5 trillion rupiah, said Nathan Tanugraha, the company's
investor relations officer. (Investor Daily)
- PT Timah Tbk sees 2012 net profit to fall 15-20
percent from last year's 896.8 billion rupiah ($93.71 million)
due to falling tin prices, said Chief Executive Sukrisno, adding
that revenues are expected to remain unchanged at 8.7 trillion
rupiah. (Investor Daily)
- Indonesian logistics and transportation firm Blue Bird
Group plans to float between 20-30 percent of its shares during
an initial public offering scheduled for next year, said deputy
CEO Noni Purnomo. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance's
bond offering was 2.4 times oversubscribed to 2.4 trillion
rupiah ($250.78 million), said a source, adding that the firm
plans to upsize its bond target to 1.63 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
- The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI)
recorded domestic motorcycle sales from January to August down
13 percent to 4.76 million units from 5.5 million units a year
earlier, as a result of the government's new policy on minimum
down payment for automotive loans. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Pearl Oil (Sebuku) Ltd said it expects the Ruby gas field
in Makassar to start producing a 100 million standard cubic feet
of gas per day in September 2013. (Bisnis Indonesia)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia issues more mining export permits
> Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals up 3 pct
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company news European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9570.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand
Basu)