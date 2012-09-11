JAKARTA, Sept 11 Following are some
STOCKS TO WATCH
- The government and lawmakers have agreed on the 2013
budget oil and gas output target that are expected to reach 2.26
million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from this
year's target of 1.284 million boepd, said Jero Wacik, energy
and mineral resources minister, adding that it is targeting 2013
oil output at 900,000 bpd. (Investor Daily)
- PT Pertamina Hulu Energi West Madura Offshore expects its
offshore platform in WMO block to start operation in October,
and it will be able to produce between 1,200-2,500 barrels oil
per day, said Chief Executive Salis S Aprilian. The company also
plans to spend $1 billion on the block next year, Aprilian said.
(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Djarum Group, via its units PT Tricipta Mandhala Gumilang
and PT Caturguwiratna Sumapala, sold its 16.1 percent stake in
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, worth 3.28 trillion rupiah
($342.74 million), data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange shows.
(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Mid-sized property developer PT Intiland Development
eyes more land acquisition in East Java as the firm
plans to acquire 650 hectares over the next two years to expand
and develop industrial estates, said director Archied Noto
Pradono. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
- PT Sumi Indo Kabel expects its sales in 2012 to
reach 1.6 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($167.07 million), up from
last year's 1.4 trillion rupiah as the firm sees sales volume at
between 1,400-1,500 tonnes per month, up from earlier 1,300
tonnes per month, said CEO Takahisa Hiura. (Investor Daily,
Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- The Indonesia Export Financing Institution (PLEI) plans to
issue not less than 3 trillion rupiah in bonds and a $500
million global bond in 2013, to finance credit expansion that is
seen to grow by 30 percent, said director Basuki Setyadjid.
(Investor Daily)
- Indonesia's tyre exports from January to July fell 9
percent to 19.6 million units from 21.5 million units in the
same period last year, as a result of the global economic
slowdown in Europe and the United States, said Aziz Pane,
chairman of Indonesia's tyre manufacturers association. He sees
2012 exports to increase slightly at between 36-37 million
units. (Kontan)
- Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka
through its unit PT Grahabuana Cikarang, has invited
Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd to develop an
integrated city project in Java, said corporate secretary
Muljadi Suganda. (Kontan)
- Iron and steel producer PT Indoferro plans to increase its
pig iron capacity to 1.1 million tonnes per year from 550,000
tonnes per year at present, with a total investment of $100
million, and will double the capacity by early 2014, on strong
demand, said CEO Fadjar Suhendra. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Toyota's main dealer in Indonesia, Auto 2000, plans to
spend up to 1 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($104.42 million) next
year to develop new stock yards and car dealerships in several
cities across the country, said CEO Jodjana Jody. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)