JAKARTA, Sept 12 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0046 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.56 0.31% 4.480 USD/JPY 77.84 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6988 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1734.46 0.16% 2.820 US CRUDE 97.06 -0.11% -0.110 DOW JONES 13323.36 0.52% 69.07 ASIA ADRS 119.19 0.94% 1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up before German ruling, Fed meeting SE ASIA STOCKS-SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low MARKET NEWS > Dow climbs to highest since 2007, Fed optimism builds > Treasuries prices turn flat, erase earlier losses > Dollar near 4-mth lows on Moody's U.S. warning, QE > Gold steady before German ruling, Fed meeting > Oil rises awaiting Fed meeting, German court > Palm oil ends higher on rising exports STOCKS TO WATCH - The government is optimistic of achieving its 2013 economic growth target of 6.8 percent next year, boosted by domestic consumption and private investment, said Firmanzah, presidential special staff for economics and development. - A tender for a new port in South Sulawesi's Makassar, worth 6 trillion rupiah ($625.9 million), is likely to commence mid-2013, said Wahyu Widayat, the head of Makassar's port authority. (Bisnis Indonesia) - The Indonesian unit of Total, Total E&P Indonesia, is currently carrying out a 600-hectare 3D seismic survey in the North West Tunu field, East Kalimantan, aiming to maintain production of oil and gas from its Mahakam block, said external relations officer Visnu C. Bhawono. (Bisnis Indonesia) - The government will offer six infrastructure projects during the Indonesia Investment Day in New York, scheduled for Sept. 24, said Tamba Hutapea, deputy chairman of the Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board. The projects include a drinking water project in Central Java, waste-fueled power plants in Batam and West Java, a toll road in North Sumatra, a port for luxury cruise ships in Tanah Ampo and a high-speed rail project in Jakarta. (Kontan) - IT infrastructure provider PT Inovisi Infracom has decided to postpone its plan to acquire two coal mines in East Kalimantan until the fourth quarter of 2012, later than initial plan in September, said Benita Sofia, the company's corporate secretary, adding that the firm is still in negotiation with the owner of the mines. (Kontan) - Property developer PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk plans to develop two 30-story apartments in November, located within its industrial estate compound in Cikarang, West Java, said corporate secretary Dea Thamrin. (Kontan) - Two investors from Russia have expressed interest to build smelters in Indonesia next year, said Panggah Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based industry at the industry ministry. (Kontan) - Indonesia's oil and gas watchdog BP Migas sees additional oil supply of between 14,357-17,087 barrels per day next year as three oil projects are expected to start production in 2013, said deputy chairman Gde Pradnyana. (Investor Daily) - Indonesia's flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia has secured a $135 million loan from borrower Export Development Canada that will be used to buy five Bombardier CRJ1000 NextGen aircraft until 2013, said finance director Handrito Hardjono. (Investor Daily) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS - Indonesia's Lion Air, Sriwijaya Air in talks to buy 30 Boeing jets - Dry weather to cut Indonesia 2012 rubber output by 10 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: