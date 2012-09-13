JAKARTA, Sept 13 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1436.56 0.21 3.000
USD/JPY 77.77 -0.05 -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.749 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1732.55 0.09 1.550
US CRUDE 97 -0.01 -0.010
DOW JONES 13333.35 0.07 9.99
ASIA ADRS 120.23 0.87 1.04
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on caution before Fed
decision
SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index
hits 16-yr high
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends flat as Fed wait nears an end
> Bonds fall on German court ruling, 10-year sale
> Euro flies near 4-month high after German court ruling
> Gold steady ahead of Fed, platinum near 5-mth high
> Brent up on German ruling, but EIA data curbs rise
> Palm oil ends higher on euro zone bailout approval
STOCKS TO WATCH
- State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina plans to
spend at least $250 million to build a liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG) floating storage unit in Tanjung Sekong, in western Java,
with a capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes, and expects to start
operation in 2013-2014, said director Hanung Budya. (Investor
Daily)
- The government expects to open bidding for a drinking
water project in Semarang, Central Java, worth 824 billion
rupiah ($86.12 million), in mid-2013, said Rachmat Karnadi, the
head of the water supply agency. (Investor Daily)
- PT Semen Gresik said in a statement it has
booked a sales volume increase of 12 percent from January to
August, to 13.86 million tonnes from 12.43 million tonnes over
the same period last year, which represents 58 percent of its
2012 total sales target. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
- Financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance
is considering setting a coupon at between 6.5-8.75 percent on
its bond offer worth a total 1.62 trillion rupiah ($169.31
million), said finance director I Dewa Made Susila. (Investor
Daily)
- Plantation firm PT Provident Agro said in a statement that
it is ready to launch an initial public offering in October and
expects to raise 500 billion Indonesian rupiah ($52.26
million)by selling 1.42 billion shares, or 25 percent of its
enlarged capital, at a price of 100 Indonesian rupiah ($0.01)
per share, that will mostly be used to finance its capital
expenditure. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
- The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI)
reported exports from January to August reached 51,376 units, up
129 percent from 22,477 units a year earlier, on strong demand
from neighbouring Southeast Asian countries. (Bisnis Indonesia)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia cbank to hold policy rate, focus on deposit facility
rate
> Indonesia 2012 cocoa output seen at 435,000-450,000 tonnes
($1 = 9568.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand
Basu)