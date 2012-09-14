(Refiles to fix formatting) JAKARTA, Sept 14 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1459.99 1.63 23.430 USD/JPY 77.59 0.14 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7351 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1768.51 0.13 2.220 US CRUDE 98.37 0.06 0.060 DOW JONES 13539.86 1.55 206.51 ASIA ADRS 122.43 1.83 2.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, dollar stays pressured after Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Foreigners buy Malaysia, Indonesia stocks MARKET NEWS > US STOCKS-Fed's stimulus move ignites Wall Street > Prices for 30-year bonds sink on QE3 > Fed daring slams dollar, gives Japan a yen headache > Gold extends rally on Fed's new stimulus > Oil rises as Fed stimulus cheers markets > Rising stocks to drag on palm oil futures STOCKS TO WATCH - Russian firm United Company RUSAL plans to build a smelter-grade alumina plant in Indonesia next year with a total investment of $1.5 billion, said industry minister MS Hidayat, adding that Norilsk Nickel has also expressed an interest in developing a nickel smelter with a capacity of around 400,000 tonnes per year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Property developer PT Nirvana Development will spend up to 800 billion Indonesian rupiah ($83.61 million) to develop 3 superblocks in Cirebon, Solo and Sampit, said CEO Andreas Karta Winata. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Taxi provider PT Express Transindo Utama is expected to be listed on the stock exchange in November, said Steven Sulistyo, a company commissioner, adding that it plans to sell 20-40 percent of its enlarged capital, and expects to raise 500 billion Indonesian rupiah ($52.21 million) that will be used to purchase more taxis and pay debts. (Investor Daily) - PT Harita Prima Abadi Mineral plans to develop a bauxite smelter with a total investment of up to $2.2 billion in West Kalimantan, said senior manager Ian S Soeryadipoera, adding that it expects to start construction in January 2013. (Kontan) - The Indonesian Electronics Association (Gabel) reported electronics goods sales from January to July had reached 15.2 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($1.59 billion). (Bisnis Indonesia) - Paper producer PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper, controlled by the Sinarmas Group, sees 2013 revenue up 10 percent at $2.79 billion along with the operation of its new paper plant that is expected to boost production to 1.6 million tonnes per year from 1.07 million tonnes at present, said director Suhendra Wiriadinata. (Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Hanson Energy, a unit of PT Atlas Resources, said in a statement to the stock exchange that it has signed a sales and purchasing agreement with state utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) that will last for the next 20 years, to supply 429,000 tonnes of coal per year for its power plant in Banten. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia tin smelters back online, but mines curb output -industry > Indonesia cbank holds rate, sees imbalances improving ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9577.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindyati and Fergus Jensen)