JAKARTA, Sept 18 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0001 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1461.19 -0.31 -4.58
USD/JPY 78.65 -0.04 -0.03
US 10YR 1.83 -0.46 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1759.39 -0.09 -1.56
US CRUDE 96.94 0.33 0.32
DOW JONES 13553.10 -0.30 -40.27
ASIA ADRS 123.03 -1.28 -1.59
FTSE 100 5893.52 -0.37 -22.03
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, pause after Fed-led rally
SE ASIA STOCKS-End off highs; commodities outperform after
Fed stimulus
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St closes lower after rally as oil prices drop
> Prices rebound from Friday's sharp sell-off
> Yen under pressure ahead of BOJ, euro near 4-month high
> Gold slips after commods sell-off, off 7-mth high
> Oil plunges in rapid afternoon selloff, CFTC looking into
trades
> Rising stocks to drag on palm oil futures
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's cement output is expected to reach 65 million
tonnes in 2013, up 7 percent from this year's target of 60.56
million tonnes, as cement producers plan to boost capacity, said
Panggah Susanto, director general for manufacturing-based
industry at the industry ministry. (Investor Daily)
> Lawmakers on energy and mining commission approved the
government's plan to raise electricity price by 15 percent next
year. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> Islamic Development Bank plans to invest $3.3
billion in the consumer goods and financial sectors by the end
of this year, said Investment Coordinating Board head Chatib
Basri. (Investor Daily)
> PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, Indonesia's largest
upmarket retailer, reported its first-half revenue at 3.46
trillion rupiah ($365.65 million), up 30 percent from last year,
the firm said in a statement to the stock exchange. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia food industry sees sugar use growing 10 pct/yr
> Indonesia police use teargas to disperse protest at U.S.
embassy
> Indonesia cbank to issue new bank norms linking services to
capital
($1 = 9,462.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by XX)