JAKARTA, Oct 1 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1440.67 -0.45% -6.480 USD/JPY 77.92 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6301 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1765.31 -0.30% -5.380 US CRUDE 91.55 -0.69% -0.640 DOW JONES 13437.13 -0.36% -48.84 ASIA ADRS 120.34 -1.12% -1.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH > State-controlled toll road operator, PT Jasa Marga Tbk booked revenues of 3.57 trillion rupiah in the first eight months this year, up 16 percent from 3.06 trillion rupiah at the same period last year, said director Hassanudin. (Investor Daily) > Telecom firm PT XL Axiata Tbk plans to sell 8,000 towers worth approximately 14 trillion rupiah ($1.46 billion), aiming to reduce operating and maintenance costs, said CEO Hasnul Suhaimi. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hits near 3-week low on global growth concern > Wall St marks best third quarter since 2010 > Bond prices rise as Spain, US economy cast wary mood > Euro slips to three-week low as Spain fears persist > Gold drifts lower, tracks euro weakness on Spain > Oil ends higher, posts Q3 gain; US gasoline surges > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > PREVIEW-Indonesia Aug exports seen falling, Sept inflation likely flat > Indonesia's booming coal capital spared resource burn > Indonesia Oct palm oil, olein, cocoa bean export taxes unchanged > Newmont to face labour woes as Indonesia mine output sags > Indonesia's Aceh revokes palm permit after legal challenge ($1 = 9,570 rupiah)