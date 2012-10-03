JAKARTA, Oct 3 Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market
on Wednesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1445.75 0.09% 1.260
USD/JPY 78.2 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6215 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1772.39 -0.15% -2.610
US CRUDE 91.67 -0.24% -0.220
DOW JONES 13482.36 -0.24% -32.75
ASIA ADRS 120.13 -0.22% -0.26
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firms on uncertainty over Spain
bailout timing
SE Asia Stocks-Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits
16-year high
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk
has secured loans totalling $220 million from Bangkok Bank Pcl
and the Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, to buy back
bonds worth $184.98 million, its corporate secretary said.
(Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> Coal miner PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk revised down its
2012 capital expenditure to around $165 million-$190 million
from $300 million earlier, on concern over sluggish global coal
industry, said finance director John Joseph Ramos, adding that
the firm has delayed working on some infrastructure projects
until the next year. (Kontan)
($1 = 9,580 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)