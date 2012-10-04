JAKARTA, Oct 4 Following is some company-related
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1450.99 0.36 5.240
USD/JPY 78.45 -0.01 -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1778.89 0.08 1.500
US CRUDE 88.18 0.05 0.040
DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09 12.25
ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39 -0.47
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, investors wait for more
US data
SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak
STOCKS TO WATCH
> State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk will spend
$580 million until 2016 to build infrastructure, including
railway track, seaport and steam power plants, said CEO
Milawarman. (Investor Daily)
> State-controlled lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk
delays its plan to acquire a securities firm until next year as
the firm's internal financial problem remains unsettled, said
CEO Sofyan Basir. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Semen Gresik Tbk, Indonesia's biggest cement
producer, sees a net profit of 3.04-3.18 trillion rupiah
($317.16-$331.77 million) in the third quarter, up 10-15 percent
from a year earlier, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges up with initial kick from strong U.S. data
> Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags
> Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data
> Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale
> Gold holds ground as investors eye c.banks, jobs data
> Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Magnitude 5.7 quake hits off Indonesia's Sumatra-USGS
> 5 dead in fire at Indonesia oil pipeline, output unaffected
> Newmont trims staff at Indonesian copper mine
> Indonesian shipper hopes for $2 bln debt restructure by
year-end
($1 = 9,585 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)