JAKARTA, Oct 5
and market news that could have an impact on the local market on
Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1461.4 0.72% 10.410
USD/JPY 78.51 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6715 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1791.89 0.19% 3.340
US CRUDE 91.5 -0.23% -0.210
DOW JONES 13575.36 0.60% 80.75
ASIA ADRS 121.20 1.29% 1.54
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain after ECB assurances, US
jobs next in focus
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time
high
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's coal production reached 247 million tonnes in
January-August, up 4 percent from 238 million tonnes in the same
period last year, said Edi Prasojo, a director in the energy and
mineral resources ministry. He said of the total output, 182
million tonnes, or 73.68 percent, were exported. (Investor
Daily)
> The government plans to open bidding for six geothermal work
mining sites in Aceh, West Sumatera, West Java, East Nusa
Tenggara, and North Maluku and Danau Ranau, this year, said
Djadjang Sukarna, a renewable energy official in the energy and
mineral resources ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Radiant Utama Interinsco Tbk, via its unit PT
Supraco Mitra Energie, plans to spend 11 million euros ($14.31
million) to build a hydropower plant in West Sumatera that will
have a capacity of up to 6.45 megawatt, said director Misyal A
Bahwal in a statement. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
($1 = 9,590 rupiah)
