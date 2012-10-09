UPDATE 1-Indebted gambler behind Philippines casino attack - police
JAKARTA Oct 9 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market on Tuesday.
STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Astra Daihatsu Motor, a unit of Astra International , plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($104.3 million) to add 30 car dealerships over the next three years, said CEO Suparno Djasmin. (Investor Daily) > PT Pertamina EP, an upstream unit of state oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, said it will miss the 2012 oil output target of 132,000 barrels per day, as the firm has suspended its oilfields operation in Cirebon, West Java, after mass rally on Oct.3 turned chaotic, said Agus Amperianto, the company's human relations officer. (Investor Daily) > Small-sized lender Bank Maspion CEO Herman Halim expects to launch an initial public offering in the first quarter of 2013 and expects to raise 100 billion rupiah by selling 11 percent of its enlarged capital. (Investor Daily)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia consumer confidence index grows in Sept > Indonesia's retail sales grow 11.4 pct in Aug > Indonesia rating agency in talks with S&P on stake sale > Quake of 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Indonesia
