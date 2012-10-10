JAKARTA Oct 10 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0215 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1441.48 -0.99% -14.400
USD/JPY 78.24 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7097 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1763.74 0.01% 0.090
US CRUDE 91.88 -0.55% -0.510
DOW JONES 13473.53 -0.81% -110.12
ASIA ADRS 118.12 -1.34% -1.61
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fall as economy gloom hits techs,
miners
SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker amid global growth worry
STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Krakatau Steel plans to build a 600-meter long
port in java island by 2013 with a total investment of 735
billion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO Irvan Kamal Hakim. (Investor
Daily)
> State port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo) II
expects its unit PT Multi Terminal Indonesia to launch a 300
billion rupiah initial public offering in 2013, said a company's
director Mulyono. (Investor Daily)
> Property developer PT Cowell Development aims to
raise 905.52 billion rupiah from a rights issue in November,
selling 4.12 billion shares at a price of 220 rupiah per share,
said a company director Budi Hadidjaja. (Kontan)
> State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina expects to get additional
oil supply of 32,000 barrels per day this year as the firm plans
to acquire five oil blocks both in the country and overseas,
said CEO Karen Agustiawan. (Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St falls in tech-led sell-off, Alcoa up late
> Bond prices gain as global growth fears come to fore
> Dollar, yen firm on earnings, growth worries
> Gold steady but pressured by stronger dollar, growth worries
> Oil rises 2 pct on Mideast tension, Saudi comments eyed
