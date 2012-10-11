JAKARTA Oct 11 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1432.56 -0.62% -8.920
USD/JPY 78.05 -0.15% -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1759.94 -0.11% -2.000
US CRUDE 91.22 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95% -128.56
ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60% -0.71
---------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weak on growth woes, euro on
backfoot
SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore leads regional losses amid global
growth concerns
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesian energy firm PT ABM Investama's subsidiary
PT Sumberdaya Sewatama says construction of its two
mini-hydropower plants in Makassar, South Sulawesi, will start
next year, said CEO Hasto Kristiyono. (Kontan)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)