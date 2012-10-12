JAKARTA Oct 12 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1432.84 0.02% 0.280
USD/JPY 78.38 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6802 -- 0.012
SPOT GOLD 1768.54 0.02% 0.350
US CRUDE 92.45 0.41% 0.380
DOW JONES 13326.39 -0.14% -18.58
ASIA ADRS 118.58 1.00% 1.17
---------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, set for losing week on growth
concerns
SE ASIA STOCKS-Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts
Bangkok, Jakarta
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's biggest listed oil company, PT Medco Energi
Internasional sees 2012 oil and gas output reaching
80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, said operation
director Frila Yaman. (Investor Daily)
> PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia has secured coal sale
contracts of $150 million, said CEO Henry S Sitanggang.
(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, the nation's biggest
telecom firm, expects its unit PT Sigma Citra Caraka to launch
an initial public offering in 2013, said CEO Arief Yahya.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
> Singapore-based Ibris Nickel Pte Ltd plans to invest $1.8
billion to develop a nickel smelter with a capacity of 40,000
tonnes per year, in Bulungan, East Kalimantan, said chief
operating officer Agus Suhartono. (Kontan)
> PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk plans to spend $500
million to acquire two gas fields, both domestic and overseas,
and expects to complete the deal by end of this year, said CEO
Hendi Prio Santoso. (Kontan)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains
> Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue
> Euro steadies, yen eases vs dollar
> Gold headed for biggest weekly loss in two months
> Oil rises as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply concerns
> Palm oil at 1-week high as tax cut trumps high stocks
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company news European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
(michael.taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +62; 0; 21 3199-7170;
Reuters Messaging:
michael.taylor.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)