JAKARTA Oct 16 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1440.13 0.81% 11.540 USD/JPY 78.74 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6682 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1737.19 0.10% 1.700 US CRUDE 91.81 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 13424.23 0.72% 95.38 ASIA ADRS 119.36 1.01% 1.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher after U.S. data, Citi results

SE ASIA STOCKS--Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares losses

STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Adi Sarana Armada, an Indonesian car rental provider, has set an indicative range for its initial public offering at between 360 rupiah to 600 rupiah per share, said CEO Prodjo Sunarjanto. He added the firm will sell 1.36 billion shares, or 40 percent of its enlarged capital.(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > Lawmakers have approved a plan by state-owned cement maker PT Semen Baturaja to launch an initial public offering in February 2013, said Airlangga Hartarto, the head of commission VI, which oversees industry, trade, investment and state enterprises.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St rallies on Citigroup's earnings, retail sales > Treasuries dip as sales data undermines safety appeal > Dollar at 1-week high vs yen, seen testing key levels > Gold hovers above 1-month low; US data weighs > Nearing expiry, Brent Nov. crude rises on N. Sea delay > Palm oil slips on tax cut disappointment, weak markets

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)