JAKARTA Oct 16 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1440.13 0.81% 11.540
USD/JPY 78.74 0.15% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6682 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1737.19 0.10% 1.700
US CRUDE 91.81 -0.04% -0.040
DOW JONES 13424.23 0.72% 95.38
ASIA ADRS 119.36 1.01% 1.19
---------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher after U.S. data, Citi
results
SE ASIA STOCKS--Malaysia off 2-week lows; Indonesia pares
losses
STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Adi Sarana Armada, an Indonesian car rental provider, has
set an indicative range for its initial public offering at
between 360 rupiah to 600 rupiah per share, said CEO Prodjo
Sunarjanto. He added the firm will sell 1.36 billion shares, or
40 percent of its enlarged capital.(Investor Daily, Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia)
> Lawmakers have approved a plan by state-owned cement maker PT
Semen Baturaja to launch an initial public offering in February
2013, said Airlangga Hartarto, the head of commission VI, which
oversees industry, trade, investment and state enterprises.
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)