JAKARTA Oct 17
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1454.92 1.03% 14.790
USD/JPY 78.8 -0.08% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.743 -- 0.021
SPOT GOLD 1749.64 0.14% 2.450
US CRUDE 92.4 0.34% 0.310
DOW JONES 13551.78 0.95% 127.55
ASIA ADRS 120.79 1.20% 1.4
---------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro higher on US earnings,
Spanish hopes
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most firmer; Indonesia at all-time high
STOCKS TO WATCH
> United Arab Emirates' Ras Al-Khaimah Minerals and Metals
Investments (RMII) has pledged to invest $900 million to
construct a 150-kilometer Muara Wahau-Lubuk Tutung railway track
in East Kalimantan, said deputy planning minister, Lukita
Dinarsyah Tuwo. (Kontan)
> State construction firm PT Adhi Karya will start
construction of a 2x35 megawatt power plant that belongs to
state utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), early
next year, said CEO Kiswodarmawan. (Kontan)
> Indonesian logistics and transportation firm Blue Bird Group
plans to spend 1.19 trillion rupiah to buy 7,000 new cars next
year, said CEO Purnomo Prawiro. (Kontan)
> Cement maker PT Semen Bosowa plans to boost its production
capacity to 9 million tonnes per year by 2015, rising from the
current 3 million tonnes per year, said CEO Erwin Aksa. (Kontan)
> PT Medco Power Indonesia, a joint venture between PT Medco
Energi Internasional and PT Saratoga Power, plans to
launch an initial public offering in 2016, said CEO Fazil Erwin
Alfitri. (Kontan)
> Wall St jumps on strong results; IBM, Intel off late
> Prices fall as risk-on trade dampens US debt allure
> Euro extends gains after Moody's affirm Spain ratings
> Gold extends gains as euro zone worries ease
> Brent falls as Nov contract expires, U.S. crude higher
> VEGOILS-Palm oil ends lower as analyst comments weigh
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)