JAKARTA, Oct 18 Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0100 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.91 0.41% 5.990
USD/JPY 79.13 0.27% 0.210
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8061 -- -0.016
SPOT GOLD 1748.04 -0.09% -1.650
US CRUDE 91.94 -0.20% -0.180
DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22
ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84
---------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise after US data, China GDP in
focus
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate
cut lifts property
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers expects revenues in
2013 of $360 million, up from this year's forecast of 300
million, said deputy CEO Anne Patricia Sutanto. The company
plans to invest between $2 million and $5 million next year to
boost production. (Investor Daily)
> PT Hero Supermarket has booked a net profit increase
of 18 percent from January to September, to 222 billion rupiah,
the retailer said in a statement. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET NEWS
> S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in the Dow
> Prices fall on improved homes data, reduced Spain fears
> Euro & AUD rally pauses ahead of China data rush
> Gold flat as investors eye China data, euro zone
> Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains
> Palm oil prices climb, but high stocks cap gains
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)