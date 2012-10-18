JAKARTA, Oct 18 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0100 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.91 0.41% 5.990 USD/JPY 79.13 0.27% 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8061 -- -0.016 SPOT GOLD 1748.04 -0.09% -1.650 US CRUDE 91.94 -0.20% -0.180 DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84 --------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise after US data, China GDP in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate cut lifts property STOCKS TO WATCH > Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers expects revenues in 2013 of $360 million, up from this year's forecast of 300 million, said deputy CEO Anne Patricia Sutanto. The company plans to invest between $2 million and $5 million next year to boost production. (Investor Daily) > PT Hero Supermarket has booked a net profit increase of 18 percent from January to September, to 222 billion rupiah, the retailer said in a statement. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in the Dow > Prices fall on improved homes data, reduced Spain fears > Euro & AUD rally pauses ahead of China data rush > Gold flat as investors eye China data, euro zone > Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains > Palm oil prices climb, but high stocks cap gains ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)