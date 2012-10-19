JAKARTA, Oct 19 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.34 -0.24 -3.570 USD/JPY 79.3 0.08 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8291 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1742.29 0.07 1.200 US CRUDE 92.05 -0.05 -0.050 DOW JONES 13548.94 -0.06 -8.06 ASIA ADRS 122.24 0.50 0.61 --------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, consolidate recent gains SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close STOCKS TO WATCH > Nickel ore miner PT Central Omega Resources will build a nickel smelter plant with a capacity of 200,000 tonnes per year in central Sulawesi, for up to $700 million, said CEO Kiki Hamidjaja. The project is a joint venture with Taiwan's E United Group. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia has invited China's Huadian Power International Corporation Limited to work on steam and hydro power plant projects, the Indonesian firm's CEO Henry Sitanggang said in a statement. (Investor Daily) > Retail firm PT Modern Internasional aims to raise 527.85 billion rupiah from a rights issue in November, said Director Donny Sutanto. He added that the firm will use the funds to boost capital of its unit PT Modern Putra Indonesia, open 72 more 7-Eleven outlets in Jakarta, and pay debt. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Weak Google results hit tech stocks, drag Wall St down > Prices erase early gains, yields rise 4th straight day > Yen hits multi-month lows, BOJ seen easing > Gold holds above $1,740, euro summit eyed > Oil slips but pares loss on shut Canada-U.S. pipeline > Palm oil up on flood risk, economic data ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)