JAKARTA, Nov 28 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0129 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1398.94 -0.52% -7.350
USD/JPY 81.98 -0.17% -0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6352 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1740.63 -0.06% -1.020
US CRUDE 87.11 -0.08% -0.070
DOW JONES 12878.13 -0.69% -89.24
ASIA ADRS 121.31 -0.67% -0.82
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as focus shifts to US budget
talks
SE ASIA STOCKS- Philippine at record high; S'pore, Thailand up
STOCKS TO WATCH
> CVC Capital Partners plans to sell 35-40 percent of
its shares in retailer PT Matahari Department Stores in the
first quarter of 2013 to raise up to $1.5 billion. The firm has
appointed CIMB Group Holdings Bhd., Morgan Stanley and UBS AG as
financial advisors for the transaction. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Indonesia's second largest cement producer PT Indocement
Tunggal Prakarsa recorded a third-quarter net profit
of 3.37 trillion rupiah ($351.04 million), up 30 percent from
2.59 trillion rupiah a year earlier as revenue rose 26.5 percent
to 12.37 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
> Coal miner PT Darma Henwa plans to spend $162.7
million in capital expenditure next year, aiming to boost coal
output to 23.21 million tonnes, higher than this year's target
of 13.38 million tonnes, said CEO Adwin Harjanto Suryohadprojo.
> PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a leading supermarket
firm, expects sales in 2013 to reach 9.3 trillion rupiah, up 24
percent from this year's target of 7.5 trillion rupiah, said
finance director Suryanto. (Kontan)
> PT Bumi Resources plans to pay $271 million of
outstanding debt due in the fourth quarter and in 2013, said
director Dileep Srivastava. (Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St falls, hit by Reid's 'fiscal cliff' comments
> Prices gain modestly on worries over fiscal crisis
> Euro moves lower on US fiscal fears, Greece debt doubts
> Gold flat as investors shift focus to US fiscal talks
> Oil dips on U.S. budget worries, gasoline rises
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
Indonesia targets $40 bln investment in 2013
COLUMN-Living with Indonesian supply uncertainty
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: