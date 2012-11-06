JAKARTA, Nov 6 Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
USD/JPY 80.20 -0.10 -0.08
US 10YR 1.69 0.72 0.01
SPOT GOLD 1685.45 0.09 1.46
US CRUDE 85.72 0.08 0.07
DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15 19.28
ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85 1.02
FTSE 100 5839.06 -0.50 -29.49
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady in range, wary before US
election
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows
MARKET NEWS:
> Wall St rises in thin trade before US election
> Prices up before US vote, Greece worries mount
> Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA rates
> Gold rises on short-covering, US election eyed
> Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies
> Political risk box on Indonesia
STOCKS TO WATCH:
> Cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna
reported a net profit of 7.43 trillion rupiah in the third
quarter, up 25 percent from a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Junior mining stocks may be in focus after Indonesia's
supreme court upheld a challenge to a government ban on the
export of unprocessed minerals, which could pave the way for a
resumption of exports.
> Auto distributor PT Astra International, after
Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo), said
it was confident that car sales in 2012 would reach 1.1 million
units. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> State construction firm PT Adhi Karya booked new
contracts until October at 9.2 trillion rupiah, or 68.15 percent
of its 2012 full-year target of 13.5 trillion rupiah, said
corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi. (Investor Daily)
> Cement producer PT Holcim Indonesia expects
production in 2012 will reach 8 million tonnes, up 23 from a
year earlier. The firm will be ready to operate its Tuban I
factory in June next year, boosting output to 10 million tonnes,
said CEO Eamon Ginley. (Kontan)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
Indonesia's Q3 growth slows as exports wane
Indonesia court rules against ore export ban
Bumi receives Rothschild counter-proposal
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company news European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9615 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)