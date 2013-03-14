JAKARTA, March 14 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1554.52 0.13 2.04 USD/JPY 96.05 -0.04 -0.04 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.02 0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1588.70 0.09 1.41 US CRUDE 92.29 -0.25 -0.23 DOW JONES 14455.28 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.15% -0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hovers near highs, Asian shares steady SE Asia Stocks-Broadly weaker; Thai stocks rebound on late buying STOCKS TO WATCH - Coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk cut its 2013 capital expenditure to about $150 million-$200 million from $400 million earlier, on concerns over the sluggish global coal market, according to a report by PT Bahana Securities. The company is targeting 2013 coal output at 53 million tonnes, up 12 percent from last year's 47.2 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk said its 2012 net profit jumped 98 percent to 1.19 trillion rupiah ($122.80 million) from a year earlier on revenue that rose 77.5 percent to 2.45 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Car distributor PT Astra International-Daihatsu Sales Operation, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, plans to add 15 car dealerships this year with at least 450 billion rupiah ($46.44 million) worth of investment, said Chief Executive Suparno Djamin. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - Sinarmas group plans to spend $550 million on capital expenditure this year that will be used to finance its agriculture business run by holding company Golden Agri Resources Ltd, said Daud Dharsono, chief executive of a unit PT Sinarmas Agro Resources and Technology. He added that the firm will use $200 million of its capex to expand its oil palm plantations by up to 45,000 hectares. (Kontan) - Indonesia's second-largest cement producer, PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa, plans to spend between $260 million and $320 million on investment this year to build three factories in Citeureup, Pati and outside Java Island, and boost output by up to 10 million tonnes, said Finance Director Tju Lie Sukanto. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - Telecommunications company PT Smartfren Telecom plans to spend $400 million this year to add 2,000 base transceiver stations (BTS) and expects to have 6,500 BTS by end of 2013, said co-CEO Djoko Tata Ibrahim. (Kontan) - Star Energy Geothermal Ltd, a unit of PT Star Energy , plans to issue a $350 million global bond with a seven-year tenure this month, to pay bond loans, according to a report by Euroweek. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rebounds after two days of losses > Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day > TREASURIES-US prices slip on stronger Feb retail sales > Dollar flexes muscles on upbeat data > Gold holds below $1,590 after upbeat U.S. data > Brent crude falls on rising inventories, strong dollar INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Soccer-No change in Indonesia since Mendieta's death, says FIFPro > 'Solid progress' at Pacific trade talks but no quick Japan entry ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: