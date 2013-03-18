JAKARTA, March 18 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0044 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1560.7 -0.16% -2.530 USD/JPY 94.86 -0.42% -0.400 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9182 -- -0.073 SPOT GOLD 1602.8 0.69% 10.960 US CRUDE 92.46 -1.06% -0.990 DOW JONES 14514.11 -0.17% -25.03 ASIA ADRS 137.28 -0.28% -0.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen firms, Asia shares fall on jitters from Cyprus deal SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Thai index hits 19-year high STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory task force SKK Migas sees oil output in 2013 would be 830,000 barrels per day, lower than the government's original target of 900,000 bpd, due to lesser production in some oil fields, its Chairman Rudi Rubiandini said. (Investor Daily) > Construction firm PT Nusa Raya Cipta, a unit of property company PT Surya Semesta Internusa, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in May raising up to 300 billion rupiah ($31 million), said an executive at Indonesia's stock exchange. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall on Cyprus concerns, bounce in yen > Dow retreats from 10-day rally; JPMorgan weighs > Prices rise as consumer sentiment takes a hit > Euro skids, yen jumps as Cyprus deal alarms > Gold hits 2-1/2-week high on Cyprus bailout plan > Oil futures drop by more than $1 on strong dollar INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Soccer-Indonesia's feuding soccer leagues agree to merge > Airbus wins landmark Lion Air order - sources ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: ($1 = 9,704.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)