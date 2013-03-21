JAKARTA, March 21 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0142 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1558.71 0.67% 10.370
USD/JPY 95.83 -0.15% -0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9529 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1606.56 0.04% 0.670
US CRUDE 93.27 -0.25% -0.230
DOW JONES 14511.73 0.39% 55.91
ASIA ADRS 136.65 1.00% 1.35
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after Fed keeps
stimulus
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Cyprus bailout worries weigh
STOCKS TO WATCH
> Panda Express, the largest Asian-themed restaurant company in
the U.S., eyes expansion into Indonesia as the firm is looking
for a local partner, said Garibaldi Thohir, owner of Trinugraha
group, one of the Indonesian companies contacted by Panda to be
the partner. (Kontan)
> Real estate developer PT Modernland Realty plans
to issue a $150 million global bond in the third quarter of the
year to finance land acquisition, said finance director Freddy
Chan. (Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends higher as Fed keeps stimulus in place
> Prices dip after rally on Cyprus worries; Fed on hold
> Yen on defensive as new BOJ governor awaited
> Gold stays put as Fed sticks with stimulus
> Brent oil rises from 3-month low as Cyprus concern eases
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia to buy more Russian jet fighters, patrol ships
